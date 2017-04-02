Businesses cope with second year of North Main construction

It's been a long year for businesses along North Main Street as they've watched customers battle through construction cones. Work along the road isn't done yet, but some business owners say it will all be worth it.

"We'll survive it. I've been through this road construction here in the 90's, I've seen it. You just got to deal with it. You can't stop progress," said owner of Whiskey's Roadhouse Jill Bosselman.

That progress will result in a wider street, new sidewalks and better lighting.

In the meantime, some businesses say their sales are taking a hit as they miss out on drive-by traffic.

Already this spring, we've seen lane closures that have re-routed traffic around the area from Yonge St. to just north of Riverside Blvd.

So, to get customers to brave the torn up roads, some north main establishments. including Mulligan's Irish Pub are using extra promotions.

"Just getting people maybe from the east side to come out this way, people from downtown to come out this way, we just really want people to know that we have a lot of exciting things coming up and we want people to visit," said Mulligans bartender Kelsey Fagan.

This summer, the city says it plans to tackle the area south of the railroad tracks, and in 2018 it will finish the north side of North Main just past Riverside.

The city expects to complete the project in August of 2019.