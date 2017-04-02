Nearly a dozen cars vandalized in Janesville this weekend

Police say several cars were vandalized this weekend in Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department says the vandals punctured the tires of 10 vehicles and spray painted three of the victim's property. Police say the vandals also spray painted the Ice Age Trail bulletin board on Randolph Rd.

Police say the crimes occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning on Janesville's northeast side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.