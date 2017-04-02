One dead, one hospitalized after head-on crash in Rock County

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after two cars crashed head-on along W State Highway 11 outside Janesville, WI.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 11 and Austin Rd.
Deputies say a 43-year-old man from Janesville was driving east on Highway 11 in a gray Volkswagen Jetta when he crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a black Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 78-year-old woman from Footville, WI.
Emergency responders transported the 78-year-old driver to Mercy Hospital where she later died of her injuries. The 43-year-old driver was also taken to Mercy and is reported to be in critical condition.
Officials say Hwy 11 was closed for approximately 2 hours during the incident.
The crash is still under investigation.
