IceHogs Beat Griffins on Jersey Auction Night

The Rockford IceHogs won their second straight game on Saturday, beating the Grand Rapids Griffins by a 4-1 margin at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The IceHogs donned special occasion uniforms with an April Fools Day theme for the team's annual jersey auction. Proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of Illinois.

William Pelletier earned his second straight start for the IceHogs, making his professional debut on an amateur tryout contract after leading the Norwich Cadets to an NCAA Division III National Championship. He made a big impact Saturday night, registering two goals and two assists.

Kyle Baun and Luke Johnson scored Rockford's other two goals, with Jeff Glass recording 36 saves in net.

It was a testy affair, with 72 total penalty minutes between the two teams.

The IceHogs have six games left on the regular season schedule, four on the road and two at home on April 12th versus Milwaukee and April 15th in the regular season finale against Iowa.