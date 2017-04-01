UPDATE: Serious car accident on Sandy Hollow Rd. in Rockford

UPDATE: Rockford Police say one of the drivers in Saturday's crash was on drugs. The juvenile was arrested for D.U.I.

The person transferred to the hospital has non-life threatening injuries.

---

The Rockford Fire Department says one person is in the hospital after a car accident on the city's southeast side.

The crash occurred Saturday evening at the intersection of Sandy Hollow and 20th St.

Fire officials say while there was a lot of damage there are no serious injuries.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Photos courtesy of Rockford Fire Department.