UPDATE: Serious car accident on Sandy Hollow Rd. in Rockford

UPDATE: Rockford Police say one of the drivers in Saturday's crash was on drugs. The juvenile was arrested for D.U.I.
The person transferred to the hospital has non-life threatening injuries.
---
The Rockford Fire Department says one person is in the hospital after a car accident on the city's southeast side.
The crash occurred Saturday evening at the intersection of Sandy Hollow and 20th St.
Fire officials say while there was a lot of damage there are no serious injuries.
Officials urge drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.
Photos courtesy of Rockford Fire Department.
