Stillman Valley Softball Continues Strong Start

Stillman Valley's softball team is off to a 5-0 start on the young season, earning two wins at Freeport on Saturday.
The Lady Pretz softball invitational was cancelled due to weather, so Stillman joined Freeport and Marengo in a round robin of games, with the Lady Cardinals sweeping their two-game set.
The first win of the day saw Stillman Valley get a two-hit, two-RBI day from Allison Carson, who also pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run, walking one, and striking out eight. Macy Weaver launched a solo home run to help the cause in a 4-1 victory over Freeport.
Game two saw the Lady Cards beat Marengo, 2-1 in walkoff fashion, scoring both runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Holly Bathje threw five innings, allowing one earned run, with Bree Crown pitching the final two frames.
