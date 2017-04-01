Nevada Tabs Belvidere's Levens as New Women's Basketball Coach

The University of Nevada announced Amanda Levens has been named the head women’s basketball coach of the Wolf Pack.



Levens joins the Wolf Pack after five seasons as the associate head coach at her alma mater, Arizona State, where she coached Freeport native and Aquin graduate Sophie Brunner. During Levens' five year appointment, the Sun Devils collected over 100 wins, posted four 20-win seasons and finished as the Pac-12 regular season champions in 2015-16. ASU has made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2014-15.

Prior to her appointment at Arizona State, Levens was the head coach at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville and led the program during its transition to Division I. Hired at the age of 29 she was one of the youngest head coaches at the NCAA Division I level. During her four-year tenure, Levens took the Cougars from five wins in 2008-09 to 18 wins in 2011-12. She was named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year after her team finished 12-4 in league play and secured third place after being picked eighth in the preseason poll.



Levens previously served as an assistant coach with the Wolf Pack for five seasons under former head coach Kim Gervasoni. During her first tenure with the Pack, Levens helped develop 16 student-athletes who earned All-WAC academic honors. Additionally, Nevada made its first-ever postseason appearance in the WNIT in 2007.



Levens began her career at Old Dominion where she helped lead the Monarchs to a pair of NCAA Sweet 16 appearances. After two years at ODU she transferred to Arizona State and played her final two years from 2000-02. While at ASU she twice earned first team All-Pac-10 honors and was named an AP honorable mention All-America in 2002. Levens finished her Sun Devil career as one of three players to score 1,000 points in two seasons. She was inducted into the Arizona State University Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.



A Belvidere native, Levens was a three-time all-state selection for the Lady Bucs. She had her No. 11 jersey retired at Belvidere High School in 2010.