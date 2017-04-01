Roscoe community supports boy battling cancer

There's a saying, 'it takes a village to raise a child.' And, today that rang true in Roscoe, where more than a hundred community members came out to support a young boy battling cancer.

"It's overwhelming to think of all the people coming out to show support for Chase and for our whole family," said Chase's mom Angela Thurman.

Chase Quentin was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer back in October 2015.

Since then, the illness has taken a toll on chase and his family both emotionally and financially.

But this weekend, they got a little help from the Gymnastics Academy of Rockford. The Roscoe gym held a fundraiser in Chase's honor collecting more than $2,000 to help pay his medical bills.

"I had the privilege meeting chase several months ago, and just to hear his story, he's just a remarkable young man," said GAR North gym manager Max Dempsey.

"Keep fighting, never give up, and god is always on your side," said Chase.

Chase turns 11 on April 3rd and got an early birthday present three weeks ago when he found out he was officially in remission.

If you'd like to help out chase and his family, you can donate to GAR Charities by visiting any Blackhawk Bank location or Gymnastic Academy of Rockford location listed below:

GAR North: 11447 2nd St, Roscoe, IL 61073

GAR South: 1949 S Bell School Rd, Cherry Valley, IL 61016

Gymnastic Academy of Rockford: 6630 Spring Brook Rd, Rockford, IL 61114