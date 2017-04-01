Inmates briefly evacuated after exhaust duct fire at Rock County Jail

Inmates at the Rock County Jail were briefly evacuated after an exhaust duct fire around 11:30 Saturday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the fire was quickly put out after officers located "glowing embers" in an exhaust fan in the kitchen area of the jail.

Inmates from the four housing areas were evacuated to other parts of the jail when the smoke began to spread.

Shortly after inmates were evacuated the smoke was removed, and the inmates were escorted back to their housing sections.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured and there were no reported incidents during the evacuation.