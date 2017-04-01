Teenager to go to jail after being shot in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Teenager to go to jail after being shot in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot in both of his legs Saturday afternoon.

Rockford Police say the 17-year-old teenager was involved in an aggravated battery in the area of 1800 Green St. around 1:00 p.m. 

Police say he is also wanted for an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant and that he wasn't forthcoming with information related to the shooting.

Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to go to the Winnebago County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.