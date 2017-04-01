Teenager to go to jail after being shot in Rockford

A teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot in both of his legs Saturday afternoon.

Rockford Police say the 17-year-old teenager was involved in an aggravated battery in the area of 1800 Green St. around 1:00 p.m.

Police say he is also wanted for an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant and that he wasn't forthcoming with information related to the shooting.

Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to go to the Winnebago County Jail when he is released from the hospital.