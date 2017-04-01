Two people robbed while driving in Rockford

Around 10:30 Friday night, two people were robbed at gunpoint after a man got in their car on Rockford's north side.



The two victims told police that they were dropping two friends off in a back alley on the 1400 block of Grant, when a man approached their car pointing a gun.

The victims say the man got into the car and told them to drive him around. The victims say while they drove the man around, he went through their pockets taking their phones, a necklace and a purse. The suspect then hit one of the victims in the head two times with the gun before getting out in an unknown alley and heading south.

Police say the victim who was hit in the head was transported to Rockford Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Victims describe the suspect as a 6'1" black man between 23 and 24-years-old, bald. They say he was wearing a red sweater and a large gold chain.