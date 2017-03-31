Drivers report water in gas at Davis Junction gas station

If you've filled up at the BP in Davis Junction recently, some concerns have been raised about the gasoline you may have pumped into your car.

According to the village president and parks trustee, drivers who've been at the gas station might have unknowingly pumped gas that had water in it into their tanks.

They say some drivers didn't make it a mile down the road before breaking down. The village says the local BP gas station owner is being very cooperative with fixing the problem.

If you've had car problems after filling up at that station you can call BP during the weekdays at 800-333-3991. Pick option five to report the problem.

