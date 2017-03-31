Practice Velocity surprises employees with shares of the company

Employees at an area software company find out they now own the business. Practice Velocity in Machesney Park is giving each full-time employee shares of the company. The CEO of the company says he appreciates the positivity each employee brings to work and wants to share benefits of owning the company with them.

"Capitalism is amazing in how it creates wealth but it tends to only create wealth for very few and we said why not use capitalism to create lots of capitalists and create wealth for lots of people in our company," CEO David Stern said.

Practice Velocity employs 240 people in the Stateline.