Iacopelli Scores in Debut in 3-1 IceHogs Victory

The Rockford IceHogs topped the Texas Stars, 3-1, at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, earning a victory in the first part of a weekend double dip.

Matheson Iacopelli, a Western Michigan product who just signed his first amateur tryout contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the IceHogs. Brandon Mashinter and Jake Dowell contributed goals for Rockford in the win.

Lars Johansson made 29 saves in net.

The IceHogs are back home Saturday night at 7:00 against the Iowa Wild, hosting the team's annual Jersey Auction Night with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics of Illinois.