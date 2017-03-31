Orangeville Beats Lena-Winslow in NUIC Softball

The Orangeville Lady Broncos picked up a key conference victory on their home diamond, defeating Lena Winslow, 6-3 on the final day of March.

Kelsey Bollon and Jamie Watson powered the Orangeville offense, launching two-run and three-run homers respectively. Watson earned the win in the circle, starting for the Lady Broncos, pitching a complete game.

The Lady Panthers started out with a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a cold day in Orangeville as Jenna Bidlingmaier's three-run single kick-started the day.

The Lady Broncos fought back with the long ball to head into April with momentum in the NUIC race, which will feature these two teams as factors in the conference title conversation.