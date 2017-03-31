Dairyhaus opens for season

If you are looking for a cool spring time treat you wont have to look too far.

For the past 34 years thousands have flocked to Rockton to get their sugar fix at one of the areas best ice cream shops, Dairyhaus.

People come for everything from from their waffle cones to their ice cream.

It's summer tradition that owner Brent Murray has been scooping up the past 19 years.

Dairyhaus opened for another season on Friday at noon and if you're seeing this and all of the sudden craving some ice cream, you have until 9 p.m. get here.

The shop is located on E Main street in Rockton.