Loves Park aldermen compete for city's top job

Both Aldermen Greg Jury and John Pruitt have quite a bit of experience on the Loves Park city council, so when it comes to what issues are facing the community, they agree on a few topics, including infrastructure.

"Do we have some sidewalks that need to be fixed, yes. Do we have some streets that need to be fixed yes," said Jury.

"Simple things like sidewalks, the sidewalks in front of businesses are in ill-repair," said Pruitt.

But, how to tackle the problems? That's where these candidates disagree.

The city's utility tax is the biggest point of contention. Pruitt says it's unnecessary. He wants to use revenue coming in from businesses instead of taxpayer money. Jury says why fix something that's not broken? Keeping the city's utility tax is what he says will continue the successful growth of Loves Park.

"There's a lot of cities around the area that would love to be in loves park's shoes and that's why we want to continue moving forward," said Jury.

"Continuing the way things are, I'm not going to say is necessarily a bad thing, but it's not going to take us to the next level," said Pruitt.

Voters did not get a chance to see these candidates go head-to-head in any debates during the campaign. The two could not agree on the terms of a mayoral forum.