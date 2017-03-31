Beloit infant's death ruled a homicide

A Beloit baby is dead and a homicide investigation is underway.



According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, Amanii Hodges died at a Milwaukee hospital six days after he was admitted for treatment.



Autopsy results show the baby boy died of homicidal head trauma. Amanii was 59 days old.



The sheriff's office says the death is under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.