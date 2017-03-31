Virtual reality allows Rockford architects to design in a different way

You might've heard of virtual reality video games but imagine VR technology that helps you renovate your home or business.

"What I really love about the virtual reality is that's a really powerful tool to show the client what a space could be," Rockford University Dean of Science, Math and Nursing, Debora Breiter said.

Larson & Darby is an architect business in Rockford that's working with Rockford University to design Starr Science Lab. The use of virtual reality allows clients to walk through and see the end result before construction even begins.

"We can actually invite our clients to actually be inside the model itself," Larson & Darby Associate Dir. of Design Ged Trias said. "We're putting a headset onto them and they can actually feel like they're going inside the building. They can walk down the halls, they can look up and down and actually see what we're doing from a material standpoint."

