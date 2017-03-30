Prairie Street Brewing Co. brews up unique flavors for upcoming beer dinner

Brewing flavors from around the world--that's what Prairie Street Brewing Company is doing.

The brew house is "hopping" to Japan for its next Elevate Palate Trip beer dinner and it needs some Japanese-inspired beer to go with the cuisine.

Prairie Street's top chefs and brewers are experimenting with sake yeast and rice lager this afternoon for new flavors to compliment a Japanese dinner.

"[Guests] should just expect to have a great time, experience some new and interesting flavors, get to taste some beers that are made exclusively for this dinner. They'll never be available anywhere or any time else.

Prairie Streets next beer dinner is April 26. It's called Japan: The Rising Sun. Tickets are 75 dollars each.