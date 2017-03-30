Rockford Police investigating after person robbed at gunpoint by - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police investigating after person robbed at gunpoint by teenagers while taking out the trash

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a person was robbed at gunpoint by two teenagers while taking out the trash. 

According to officers it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Independence Ave. The victim told police he walked outside to take out the trash when two suspects approached him from behind.  The suspects then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money.  The victim gave the suspects his money before they ran off. 

The victim describes the suspects as two black males, ages 14-16. One standing 6' foot, the other 5'8". 

