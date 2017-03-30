Rockford Police investigating after person robbed at gunpoint by teenagers while taking out the trash

Rockford Police say a person was robbed at gunpoint by two teenagers while taking out the trash.

According to officers it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Independence Ave. The victim told police he walked outside to take out the trash when two suspects approached him from behind. The suspects then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The victim gave the suspects his money before they ran off.

The victim describes the suspects as two black males, ages 14-16. One standing 6' foot, the other 5'8".