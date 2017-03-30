Village President: Political sign is breaking rules

A political advertisement in Roscoe is getting a lot of attention and not just from people driving by it.

A large semi-trailer with a banner of candidate's names was put on Hononegah Road and Route 251 last month.



At first, the owners were asked to move it by the Illinois Department of Transportation. They did. But now the Village President says it violates village code.

Not because of its party affiliation or content, but because the size and location of the sign.



The village code enforcement officer issued a violation notice, they said the property owner hasn't gotten back to them about it yet.