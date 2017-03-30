Freeport job fair wraps up. opportunities for work still available

Thursday wrapped up an annual job fair in Freeport

Forty-six employers came out to Highland Community College, actively hiring for multiple jobs from healthcare to manufacturing.

The college says this is a key time for job seekers to get out and look for work because spring can mean the start of hiring for companies.

And while this job fair is over the college says it has plans for something new later this year.

"This year we will be working to host a healthcare focus job fair in the fall so in September we're going to have a job fair available for the health organizations in the community," said Suzanne Miller, Career Services Coordinater for HCC.



If you're wondering what to do after the job fair-- there is a post job fair retreat. It's this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and goes over how to follow up with potential employers among other things. For more information you can call (815) 599-3678.