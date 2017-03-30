Chicago man sentenced for Laddarick Torry murder

A Chicago man convicted of the shooting death of a Rockford man nearly seven years ago finds out how long he'll spend in prison.

Clifton Wyatt was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Thursday.



He was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder by a jury last year.



The Chicago man broke into an apartment on sage drive back in 2010 and shot and killed Laddarick Torry.



Detectives recovered a mask at the scene and the DNA found inside of it matched Wyatt's.

