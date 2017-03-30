Blackhawks recall Hinostroza from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Hinostroza, 22, has collected 3g-4a-7pts in 15 games with Rockford this season. The Bartlett native posted back-to-back multi-point games on March 10 and March 14 en route to tallying five points (3g, 2a) over his last five contests with the IceHogs.

Last season, Hinostroza became the first IceHogs rookie to lead the team in points after totaling 18g-33a-51pts in 66 AHL games.

Hinostroza now returns to the Blackhawks where he has notched 6g-8a-14pts in 48 NHL contests this season. His 14 points rank fourth among Blackhawks rookies.