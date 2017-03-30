Freeport to repair Debate Square signs

Some signs welcoming visitors to Freeport are getting a facelift.
The city says the two cedar signs on Douglas Street and Clark Street are being repainted and replaced.
The sign on Clark Street was donated by the Freeport Women's Club and the city says it has deteriorated enough to need a replacement.
City officials say the signs should be back in about a month.
