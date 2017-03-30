Freeport demolishes abandoned community center, Thursday

Brick by brick, the walls of the former King Community Center came crashing down on Thursday morning.

"Its a farewell to the building, but the memories will always be there," said 3rd Ward Alderman Art Ross.

Ross says this neglected building used to be a symbol of unity and strength for the ward.

"Back then, they really took care of the building. Everybody kind of watched out for the building, because they knew it was a joint effort and a community effort to stay together," said Ross.

He even remembers playing basketball at the center as a kid. But, says that all changed in the 90's, when the boys and girls club moved out.

"When you don't take care of something... this is what happens."

Some people wanted the city to fix up the building given its long history in town, but the level of deterioration building inspectors found meant demolition was the only feasible option.

"You got to get rid of the decrepit, vacant, dangerous buildings that are an invitation to crime, and they also don't help our youth one bit, in order to make room for the new," said Freeport Mayor Jim Gitz.

That 'new' could include a greenspace for the neighborhood, where the community center once stood.

"We were able to get the cornerstone out of the wall and we're going to place that cornerstone on that property in remembrance of them," said Ross.

A way to reshape the the King Center's memory back to one of unity, instead of neglect.