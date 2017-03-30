Rockford's unemployment rate now 9 percent, higher than state average

More than half of Illinois' major metropolitan areas lost jobs.

That is according to the latest report from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Eight areas lost jobs, while six gained them. The places where businesses lost the most jobs were in Carbondale, Peoria and Rockford.

Rockford's unemployment rate now sits at 9 percent. In February of 2016 it was 7.5 percent. The state says 3,200 jobs were cut in the Forest City.

The areas of the state that are adding jobs are doing so in the education and health services fields.

Statewide, Illinois' unemployment rate dropped from 6.6 percent last year to 5.5 percent in February.