IceHogs' Labrie honored for community service

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to announce that P.C. Labrie has been named the team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Rockford community during the 2016-17 season.



Labrie has become a mainstay in Rockford and endeared himself to the northern Illinois community since joining the team prior to the 2014-15 season. His physical style of play and upbeat attitude has made him a recognizable yet approachable figure, and he has become a staple in the Rockford community.



The headlining effort that Labrie has spearheaded over the past two seasons is an Anti-Bullying campaign. It began in the second half of the 2015-16 season when Labrie, along with teammates Kyle Baun and Mike Liambas, visited local schools and interacted with students to spread the message, “Be a buddy, not a bully.” That program has grown to allow Labrie to start an additional campaign through the “PeaCe” Foundation (playing off of the letters in P.C.’s name as well as the phonetic sound of his nickname in the locker room) to increase awareness for Anti-Bullying.



The IceHogs forward has not only been involved with the Anti-Bullying initiatives, but is also eager to represent the IceHogs in a positive light at various other community events. This includes hospital visits, school reading programs, post-game meet-and-greets with special-needs children and other community events throughout the season.



Labrie is now one of 30 finalists for the AHL’s 2016-17 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.