Gordmans acquired by Texas company; some stores to stay open

A Texas-based company has announced its plans to purchase Gordmans and keep about half of the stores open.

Stage Stores, Inc., out of Houston, Texas, announced Thursday that the company had acquired a minimum of 50 Gordmans store leases with the option to acquire seven more, along with all the inventory of the 57 stores and a distribution center.

Stage Stores says the remaining 48 stores are expected to be liquidated.

It is unclear at this time which Gordmans stores will stay open.

Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage, said in a statement Thursday that the company was pleased with the purchase of Gordmans. "We plan to maintain the Gordmans brand and look forward to welcoming a significant number of Gordmans employees to our company,” Glazer said.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based Gordmans announced earlier this month that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Gordmans has locations in Rockford and Machesney Park.

Stage Stores operates 798 specialty department stores in 38 states.