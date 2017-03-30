Rockford Fire hosts event to get teens interested in the profession

Students who are thinking about a career as a firefighter and paramedic got to see what the job is like Wednesday.

The Rockford Fire Department hosted the Explorer Post Wednesday night.

Students between the ages of 16 and 20 got to try hands-on work firefighters and EMT's do in the field, like fire attack, CPR and first aid.

A handful of students came out and Rockford firefighters say potential future firefighters for the Forest City were in the group.

"I actually was an Explorer with the Rockford Fire Department myself in 1989-90, '91 and that's where I got to be interested in being a firefighter," says John McGee, Rockford Fire Department investigator.

"Since middle school, actually, I've been thinking about it," says Sydney Hollas, a recent high school graduate. "It's one of those decisions where you have to know if you want to do it because it's 100 percent or not. But it is definitely a career path I'm looking down."

The written test to become a Rockford firefighter is this Saturday at the Rockford School of Medicine at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.