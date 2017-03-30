Rockford Police: Woman shot in leg during armed robbery

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt that left the victim with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police say officers were called out to a local hospital just after 10 a.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting victim who was there.

The victim told officers that she was in the 2400 block of Barton Blvd. when someone attempted to rob her. Police say the woman suffered a single gunshot wound to her leg and injuries to her head during the robbery attempt. The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene after attacking the victim.

Police say this is an on-going investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.