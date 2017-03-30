Sentencing Thursday for man convicted of 2010 murder

The man convicted of the shooting death of a Rockford man nearly seven years ago will soon find out how long he will spend in prison.

Sentencing for Clifton Wyatt is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Wyatt, 29, of Chicago, was found guilty of breaking into an apartment on Sage Drive, then shooting and killing 37-year-old Ladarrick Torry back in 2010.

Wyatt was found guilty of multiple charges, including first degree murder and attempted murder. He faces up to 60 years in prison.