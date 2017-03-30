Rockford Noodles & Company robbed Wed. night

Rockford Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called out to Noodles & Company at 6430 East State Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed robbery.

Employees told officers that two men wearing masks and armed with handguns came into the store and demanded money. They then ran away from the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say this is an on-going investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.