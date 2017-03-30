Train derails near Lena; no injuries reported

Traffic had to be re-routed around Illinois Route 73 after a train derailment overnight near Lena.

Illinois State Police say no injuries were reported and no evacuation was needed in the area around the derailment. Police were called out to the scene around 12:45 a.m.

The train was carrying grain and had trace amounts of ethanol, but not hazardous material spilled from the cars, according to ISP.

As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday police say all state highways were back open. They say drivers in the area may still see some delays due to the special equipment need to clean up the train.