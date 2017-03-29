Machesney Park woman urges screenings after cancer diagnosis

It's colorectal cancer awareness month and one stateline woman says she wouldn't be here if she had waited longer to get screened.

"Then I had to go get testing, a CT scan and stuff. That's when they found out it moved to my liver," said Mary Pfab from Machesney Park.

Those tests confirmed Mary had stage 4 colon cancer. She started chemotherapy right away with her doctors as SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center. She says if you're 50 and waiting to get screened, don't wait another minute. And if you have colon cancer, she says she finds comfort from above.

"The Lord. the Lord. I talk to him a lot. When I feel myself going down I'm like nope, pick me back up and let me do what I've got to do."

Mary turns 56 on Friday. She says she is keeping an extremely positive attitude and is looking forward to the day she hears that she is cancer free.