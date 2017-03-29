Nothing Bundt Cakes opens location in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens location in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A bakery specializing in bundt cakes is now open in Rockford.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is on S. Perryville Road. Its grand opening celebration is April 7 and 8. 20 percent of sales on April 7 will go toward the Rockford Police Department. On that Saturday there will be drawings to win a free cake every month for a year. This is the Chicago area chain's first location in Rockford.

