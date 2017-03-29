Local developers say downtown Rockford's apartment market is on the rise

When it comes to finding an apartment, local experts say more people are turning their eyes to downtown Rockford.

"We do have some people looking at Rockford that five or ten years ago would never look at Rockford, so that's definitely changed," says Urban Equities Properties President Justin Fern.

Fern recently opened the renovated Burnham Lofts downtown. He says it's filling up fast.

"Out of 62 units, as of today we have 32 to 24 units occupied."

A couple blocks away, near the Coronado Theater, The Jefferson will soon open. Nine upscale apartments created by First Midwest Group.

"The apartment market in general is seeing a real renaissance in this market as employment goes up," says First Midwest Founder & President Sunil Puri. "People are still unsure about buying a home."

Puri says he hasn't seen Rockford's apartment market this strong in a long time.

" I don't think we've ever been at 95-plus percent occupancy. Right now we are at 99%. I think we have two apartments out of the 200 some we have that are available outside of this new project that we just started. So that market is doing well."

Puri says revitalization in the city's downtown is a key factor.

"It has been difficult to attract young people and keep them in this market. Downtown has served as a huge impetus for that."