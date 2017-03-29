Rockford hotel owners look to make major renovations, wait on federal funding dollars

Last year Rockford aldermen approved nearly $3 million in federal funding to renovate the Cliffbreakers Hotel and Resort.

"This investment into the hotel is a critical investment to the community," says city of Rockford Community & Economic Development Director Todd Cagnoni. "It's a comprehensive remodel of predominantly the hotel portion of the complex to update the rooms and modern improvements to the common area of the hotel."

But that money isn't being spent just yet. In January, a deadly shooting at the hotel caused the city of Rockford to hit the brakes.

"At this point in time the loan has not closed and is waiting for this final due diligence to be completed by the ownership."

That means the owners have to make sure they're on the up and up with all the city's codes and licensing requirements. Until they do that, the HUD loan is up in the air. Alderman want to make sure everything is being done by the book. 13 News reached out to the owner but he declined an interview. However he did say he's currently working with the city to finalize the plans.

"We want to make sure that the hotel standard remains of the highest quality, and is modernized throughout time," says Cagnoni.

The next time aldermen will discuss the hotel is at the next code and regulation committee meeting. There aldermen will discuss the liquor license for the outdoor dining area of the resort. That vote was originally slated for March 27th, but was laid over by aldermen so they could get more information on the planned renovations.