Property tax rebate program returns to Rockford for 2017

Imagine getting a majority of your property taxes back for three years.

That's a reality this year for Rockford home buyers.

"I think it's motivating people who wouldn't otherwise have bought or wouldn't have bought in Rockford," said Rockford Finance Director, Carrie Eklund.

Rockford is bringing back its home buyer property tax refund program. Here's how it works. If you are buying a distressed home, like a foreclosure, or building a new home in the city and school district, you can get roughly 80 percent of your property tax dollars back for three years. Home buyers get the refund in a lump sum at the end of the year.

The city launched the program in 2016 and brought it back for 2017, saying it made a big difference in getting distressed homes sold last year.

"There were a lot of people that I spoke to that were waiting for this program to get extended to make a decision about whether to buy or not to buy," said Eklund.

The city says roughly 81 distressed homes in Rockford qualify for the program. If you're interested you can contact the city or your realtor.