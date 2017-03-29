Free mulch available in Rockford

If you're in need of mulch, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering some for free.
The free pine mulch is available at 13 different sites in the stateline.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful says its great for acid-loving plants like azaleas.
The mulch came from Christmas trees that were dropped off to be recycled.
For more information on Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful locations, CLICK HERE.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.