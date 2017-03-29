Kaney Aerospace acquires BVR Technologies

A Rockford business is expanding.



Kaney Aerospace has acquired BVR Technologies.



Also based in Rockford, BVR is known for its actuation and motion control products.



Kaney Aerospace has been headquartered in Rockford since 2006.



Its CEO, Jeff Kaney, said his manufacturing and technology company will now have a combined workforce of over 120 people who primarily live in Rockford.

The company's annual sales to aerospace and medical equipment companies top $20 million a year.