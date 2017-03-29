Puri Family YMCA opens in one month, enrollment underway

The YMCA of the Rock River Valley opens its newest branch in one month from today in Cherry Valley.



The Puri family YMCA is open Saturdays and Mondays for people to enroll on site.



The new Y is going in on the corner of Newburg and Perryville roads.



The Y is offering the first 250 people who become members a special charter member package that comes with special perks and rates.



The grand opening is set for April 29th.



For more information about enrollment, click here.