Athlete of the Week - Bailey Baldauf

Lena-Winslow softball standout Bailey Baldauf is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. The three-sport athlete thrives on the diamond, where she pitched a gem to help the Lady Panthers win a key game against Pearl City Tuesday. Baldauf tossed a complete game, 1-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts. Performances like that give the team a lot of confidence moving forward.

"As a team now, we can play at that bar," Baldauf said. "Before, I don't know if there were doubts or not, but now, we know we're good. We can do this."

Baldauf's cool, calm demeanor has helped her achieve big things for the Lady Panthers.

"That's why I've been able to be successful at times," Baldauf said. "Because I'm able to stay cool in big situations when we need it most."

Baldauf hopes to lead her team on a big run her senior year, and produce in those pressure-packed situations.