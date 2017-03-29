Sub shop sales benefit Literacy Council in Rockford

Grabbing dinner at a sub shop Wednesday night will benefit a local non-profit.

Jersey Mike's in Rockford and Machesney Park are holding its annual Day of Giving. 100 percent of sales Wednesday will go toward the Literacy Council in Rockford. The money raised will fund the iRead program to help students struggling with literacy and to tutors who help adults with difficulty reading.

"Some of them start at third-grade level and they work with us through the ninth grade and to them it brings a whole new meaning to their life," Literacy Council Executive Dir., Sheryl Thogerson said.

Jersey Mike's is on State Street in Rockford and on West Lane Road, just off Highway 173, in Machesney Park.