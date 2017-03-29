Rising Stars rosters unveiled

Rock Valley College will host the annual Rising Stars Classic on Saturday, April 8. It's an all-star game for high school seniors who just finished their careers.

Media members helped select the teams and coaches in the NIC-10 vs. All-Area format. Below are the rosters for each team. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m. April 8, with the boys game to follow at around 8 p.m.

NIC-10 Boys

Zach Couper, Kevin Diemer (Boylan)

Max Miller, Josh Donaldson (Hononegah)

Allen White III (Harlem)

Zeke Vandenburgh (Freeport)

Charles Burnell (East)

Austin Revolinski (Belvidere)

Nick Phillips (Guilford)

Tenoah Tatum (Auburn)

Coach - Brett McAllister (Boylan)

All-Area Boys

Matt Glogowski, Jackson Foltz (Rockford Christian)

Josh Streeter, Luke Harper (Rockford Lutheran)

Patrick Gustafson (Aquin)

Brighton Haverland (Eastland)

Michael Mitchell (DeKalb)

Trent Snodgrass (Byron)

Isaiah Whitehead (Winnebago)

Dillon Hagstrom (South Beloit)

Coach - Isaiah Johnson (Rockford Christian)

NIC-10 Girls

Madi Hecox, Mardaeja Cross, Victoria Malone (East)

Sarah Welsh (Boylan)

Meagan Matuska (Hononegah)

Crystal Mathis, Kaleia Monteiro (Guilford)

Elizabeth Bankole (Jefferson)

Neve Yerk (Belvidere)

Quavashia Avery (Freeport)

Coach - L.A. Malone (East)

All-Area Girls

Macy Weaver (Stillman Valley)

Lexi DeVries, Bailey Burrows, Paige Holloway, Sarah Hopkins (Byron)

Kailyn Strawbridge, Ashlei Lopez (Lutheran)

Abby Ponder (Pecatonica)

Julie Galauner, Jesica Nay (Genoa-Kingston)

Coach - Bobby Mellon (Stillman Valley)