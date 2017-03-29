Highland Community College hosting job fair Wed. & Thur.

Highland Community College is kicking off its annual job fair Wednesday night.
The event runs from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday.
Anyone making the trip should head to the Newell Room on the second floor of the Student Conference Center.
Current students, graduates and area job seekers are all invited to attend. The event is free to the public.
Business casual attire is highly recommended.
The following employers will be participating in the job fair:
Anpec Industries, Inc.
Freeport School District #145
Pearl City Elevator, Inc.
Berner Food and Beverage
Girl Scouts of Northern IL
QPS Employment Group
Pinecrest Community
Good Samaritan Society
Stephenson Nursing Center
Business Employment Skills Team
Grande Cheese Co.
The Workforce Connection
Columbia College of Missouri
Hughes Resources
U.S. Army
E. D. Etnyre & Co
Lena Living Center
Vasayo
Everwell Business Solutions
Manor Court of Freeport
Wesley Willows
Exchange Communications
Midwest Medical Center
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Fehr-Graham & Associates
nonProfitTHRIVE
FHN
Parkview Home Freeport
