Highland Community College hosting job fair Wed. & Thur.

Highland Community College is kicking off its annual job fair Wednesday night.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday.

Anyone making the trip should head to the Newell Room on the second floor of the Student Conference Center.

Current students, graduates and area job seekers are all invited to attend. The event is free to the public.

Business casual attire is highly recommended.

The following employers will be participating in the job fair:

Anpec Industries, Inc.

Freeport School District #145

Pearl City Elevator, Inc.

Berner Food and Beverage

Girl Scouts of Northern IL

QPS Employment Group

Pinecrest Community

Good Samaritan Society

Stephenson Nursing Center

Business Employment Skills Team

Grande Cheese Co.

The Workforce Connection

Columbia College of Missouri

Hughes Resources

U.S. Army

E. D. Etnyre & Co

Lena Living Center

Vasayo

Everwell Business Solutions

Manor Court of Freeport

Wesley Willows

Exchange Communications

Midwest Medical Center

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office

Fehr-Graham & Associates

nonProfitTHRIVE

FHN

Parkview Home Freeport