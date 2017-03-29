Vacant home catches fire on Salter Ave.

Firefighters are investigating after a vacant home catches fire on Rockford's west side.
The fire happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Salter Avenue.
The Rockford Fire Department says the front of the building was on fire.
No one was inside the building and no one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
