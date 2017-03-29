UPDATE: More details released after shooting involving Stockton Police Officer

UPDATE: Illinois State Police has released more details after a man was killed in a shooting involving a Stockton Police Officer.



According to Illinois State Police, at around noon Wednesday the Stockton Police Department received a call about three suspicious people coming and going from a vehicle on Blackhawk Drive. Officials say 41-year-old Troy Boyle was seen setting his car on fire just before police arrived.



After police arrived, officials say a shooting happened between Boyle and the Stockton officer. They say it happened while another man, 41-year-old Timothy Hess, was being taken in to custody. Additional details will not be released, according to ISP, until more witnesses can be interviewed.



Boyle was taken to FHN Hospital in Freeport where he was pronounced dead. According to the Stephenson County Coroner's Office, he died from injuries from the shooting.



State Police say officials are gathering video from the two squad cars on the scene as well as other squad videos from officers responding after the shooting incident. They say the Stockton Police Department does have body cameras, however the camera on the officer involved in this incident had been placed out of service.



The Stockton officer has been placed on administrative leave.



UPDATE: The Stephenson County Coroner has released the name of the person killed during an incident with police Wednesday afternoon.

The coroner says 41-year-old Troy Boyle, of Pearl City, was pronounced dead at the Freeport Memorial Emergency room at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner says Boyle died from a gunshot wound sustained during an altercation with Stockton Police.

Neither Stockton Police nor Illinois State Police District 16 have released any more information about this shooting.

Illinois State Police have confirmed that a shooting incident took place in the Jo Daviess County town of Stockton.

ISP District 16 says the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Few details have been released at this time, other than the incident occurred near the intersection of West Front Avenue and Blackhawk Drive.

ISP says troopers are on the scene investigating.

This report will be updated.