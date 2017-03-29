Authorities release names of victims killed in fire Tuesday

Authorities in Winnebago County have released the names of the two men killed in an early morning fire in Rockford Tuesday.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 47-year-old Francis Robinson and 60-year-old Russell Johnson died in the fire at 719 Buckbee Street in Rockford.

Robinson was pronounced dead at SwedishAmerican Hospital at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday and Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Hospital.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at the four unit apartment building around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire department says the fire was contained to one apartment and they were able to put it out within 15 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it appears the fire was accidental.

The Red Cross is now helping eight people who were living in the building.